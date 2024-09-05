'Brahmins & General Categories Are The New Dalits': Reservation In NIT Hamirpur's Central Library Sparks Debate Online

The topic of reservation has always been a hot debate in our country and the latest in the controversy is the social media post that talked about the reservation in National Institute of Technology (NIT's) central library.

The 'X' post talked about the reservation in NIT Hamirpur's central library wherein general category students were given option to issue books from the book bank only after the reserved category.

The reserved category students, that is, ST/SC were given the first preference and an earlier date for issuing books, while general category students whose family income is greater than one lakh were given second preference, the third preference was given to general category students whose family income is greater than five lakh and then at last was the issuing date for all students.

The X post was shared by Anuradha Tiwari who wrote, "There's #Reservation even in NITs' college libraries. They claim that Brahmins kept knowledge to themselves for centuries. So now, they'll deny Brahmins and General Category even access to books? This isn’t social justice; it’s pure revenge. Brahmins & GCs are the new Dalits."

Netizens React

This was not well taken by the netizens who called the Institute's act a revenge against Brahmins. A user wrote, "Wow look at that categorisation of Gen category for < 1 lakh 9:30 to 12:30 pm Gen category for < 5 lakh 2:00 pm to 5 pm. Just absurd.. people have to face this even after getting into colleges? In the library of all places!!?"

Another user highlighted that is the case in all government colleges. "There is library reservation, not only in NIT, but in all government colleges, for ages! Features of reservation: -Special book-banks -Different library rules for SC/ST/OBC students: -exclusive access -more no. of books allocated -longer duration -no fine etc"

While, several NIT alumnus and other government college students also came forward sharing their own experiences with reservation in the institutes.

A user said, "NIT alumnus here. This is true. GEN students could borrow only 2 books at a time while reserved could borrow 4."

Another user said, "I am also an NIT + IIM alumnus and NEVER UNDERSTOOD THIS 100% USELESS RULE hence never went in the library to get books from the book bank."

While another wrote, "Same for my govt engg clg in Punjab Gen could borrow 3 books Sc/st cud borrow 6. They still used to be one of the top failures in the batch barring a very small percentage." Many have also called the government to take appropriate action on the matter.