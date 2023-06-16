 BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 1.7 Lakh Posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Candidates interested in applying for the posts can do it through the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The link is also available on BPSC online website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 | Representative Image

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) begins the registration process for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on June 15, 2023.

Last Date to apply for BPSC Teachers recruitment 2023

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 12, 2023.

Direct link to apply for BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023

Vacancies

According to the notification, a total of 79,943 posts are reserved for primary teachers, 32,916 posts are for middle school teachers and 57,602 posts for high school teachers. The selection process for all the posts have two parts— written exam followed by an interview round.

Application Fee

  • ₹200 For SC/ST, all women candidates and physically handicapped candidates.

  • For other candidates, the application fees is ₹750.

Steps to apply for BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

  • Click on BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

  • Register yourself and login to the account.

  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

  • Once done, click on submit.

  • Your application has been submitted.

  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

