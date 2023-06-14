Bihar: Medical Student Issued Admit Card Hours Before Exam On Direction Of High Court

MBBS Student Issued Admit Card Hours Before Exam | Image credit: LiveLaw

Patna: A medical student in Bihar was issued the admit card by the college authorities just a day prior the exam on the order of the high court. According to the reports, Patna-based Aryabhat Knowledge University (AKU) released the admit card just a day before the exam starting Tuesday on the directive of the Bihar High Court for compliance within hours.

"Taking into consideration the fact that the examination is going to start from tomorrow (June 13), the AKU vice chancellor is directed to allow the petitioner to appear at any of the centres located in the state as per convenience of the University,” said the order by Justice Purnendu Singh, quotes the Hindustan times.

"The law is well settled that fundamental right of education of a citizen cannot be defeated without following due process of law," added the Judge.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, SK Singh informed that the order has been complied instantly and the admit card is issued to Ajay Kumar, a first year student of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at Radha Devi Jageshwari Memorial (RDJM) Medical College and Hospital Turki, Muzaffarpur.

The court further observed that the petitioner had qualified NEET and is a regular student pursuing his MBBS degree from a college under Aryabhatta Knowledge University. The court directs the AKU VC to allow the petitioner to take examination without taking any technical plea.

The student was granted bail in a case on May 18 by the High court. He was restrained from filling up the examination form for taking the professional/supplementary examination of first Year despite repeated requests and on June 6 he was informed that his candidature had been rejected.

The report further says, the last date of filling up of the examination form was June 7, 2023. He was informed late and not given any notice regarding shortage of attendance or any other factor.