 BPSC Releases TRE 3 Final Answer Key For Classes 1-5; Check Result Date Here...
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website. The final answer keys for other exams will be released soon, followed by the BPSC TRE 3 result.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0). The commission has issued this key for Language and General Studies for classes 1 to 5. Candidates who appeared for the teacher recruitment exam can check and download the BPSC TRE 3 Final Answer Key at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Additionally, the BPSC TRE final answer keys for other examinations are expected to be released soon. Following this, the BPSC TRE 3 result will be announced. Candidates can review their final answer keys by set on the portal.

Earlier, in August, the BPSC released the provisional answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE). Between September 2 and 5, candidates had the opportunity to raise objections. Those wishing to challenge the answer key were required to submit relevant sources and evidence along with their objections.

The BPSC conducted the re-examination for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) from July 19 to 22. The original exam, which was scheduled for March, had to be canceled due to a paper leak, leading to the need for a re-examination.

Here's How To Download The BPSC TRE 3 Final Answer Key:

1. Go to the official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in

2. Click on the link for the final answer key for the GS paper (Classes 1-5) on the homepage.

3. The BPSC TRE 3 Final Answer Key PDF will appear on the screen.

4. Candidates can check their expected scores and download the BPSC TRE 3 final answer key for future reference.

BPSC TRE 3 Final Answer Key PDF Direct Link

