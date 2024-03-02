BPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 6,061 Headmaster and Headteacher Positions in Bihar

Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification inviting applications for Headmaster and Headteacher positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Date:

The application window is set to open on March 11 and will remain active until April 2.

Vacancy Details:

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 6,061 Headmasters' positions under the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Government of Bihar.

Additionally, there are 40,247 vacancies for Head Teachers in primary schools under the Education Department, Bihar.

Application Fees:

For General category candidates, the application fee is ₹750.

For Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates, as well as all reserved and unreserved women candidates, the application fee is ₹200.

How to Apply:

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the BPSC Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Register on the portal and proceed with the application process.

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Upload all the necessary documents as per the guidelines provided.

Pay the application fee through the specified payment gateway.

Ensure to keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria and application process outlined by the BPSC before applying. For further details and updates, applicants can visit the official BPSC website.