Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

The mortal remains of a state medical student killed in Russian shelling in war-hit Ukraine arrived at the airport here on Monday.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a final-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, died in the conflict zone on March 1.

Gyanagaudar's family members, as well as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, were present at the airport to receive the body.

Stating that it is unfortunate that Gyanagaudar lost his life in the conflict zone, Bommai speaking to reporters said, "His mother was crying for the body to come.





Initially, we were also sceptical about the possibility of bringing the body from the war zone. It was a herculean task, which was successfully conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his huge diplomatic strength and image."





Thanking the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and officials, for bringing thousands of students back home from Ukraine, he said, "this (bringing body) was just impossible because most of the time we can't get the bodies of our soldiers from war zones, but here getting a citizen's body that too from a third country, is just a miracle."





Gyanagaudar's parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere' after paying their last respects.



ALSO READ A device developed by IIT-K to detect soil health in 90 sec

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:02 PM IST