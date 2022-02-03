BMC Edu budget highlights 2022-23: Tinkering labs, E- Lib, Digital classrooms; to be continued

BMC presented the annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 today. Following the introduction of a few new schemes and projects, some of the existing schemes, spanning from teaching methodologies to infrastructure development and welfare programmes, will be continued.

Adoption of Modern Teaching Methods:

Virtual Training Centre (V.T.C.): In the years 2011 & 2013, the VTC project was set up in 480 B.M.C. schools of 4 mediums i.e. Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, and English with the help of 4 studios. VTC project will also be upgraded by using modern technology. Budget Provision (Primary) : 26.25 crore Budget Provision (Secondary) : 11.77 crore. Tinkering Labs: Established in 25 B.M.C. Secondary schools, through which students can prepare technical models with learning by trial and error method with the help of modern means of information technology. Budget Provision (Secondary): 29 lakh. E-Library: Started in 25 B.M.C. Secondary Schools. Teachers could freely access 800 reference books. This will be started as a pilot project in 50 more primary schools this year. Budget Provision: 10 lakh. Digital Classroom: This year 1300 more classrooms will be digitalised. Budget Provision (Primary) : 23.25 crore Budget Provision (Secondary) : 3.76 crore.

Trainings and Activities which will be continued this year:

Training organized by District Training Centre: offline training will be provided to the teacher for implementation of the New Education Policy. Budget Provision: 9 lakh.

Enhancement of infrastructural facilities for strengthening the quality of Education:

Up-gradation of Computer Laboratories: B.M.C. Education Department will be upgrading 224 Computer Laboratories (193 Primary and 31 Secondary). Budget Provision (Primary) : 10 crore Budget Provision (Secondary) : 1.20 crore. School Management Information System (S-MIS):. The software will include information about B.M.C. school buildings, classrooms in the building, employee‟s information, enrolled students & all implemented projects in the school. Budget Provision: 57 lakh. Housekeeping: cleaning and security of 467 B.M.C. school buildings with the new addition of anti-termite in the scope of work. Budget Provision: 75 crores.

Welfare Schemes & Projects to be continued for this year

TAB supply: The process of providing tabs with updated content of syllabus to 19,401 students of class 10th of B.M.C. school for the academic year 2021 – 22 is started. Budget Provision (Secondary): 7 crores. Free distribution of Scholastic Materials: B.M.C. School students will be distributed free scholastic materials like Uniform, Note Books, Shoes-Socks, Stationery, Sandals, School Kit (school bag, water bottle, Tiffin box), Canvas Shoes, and Sports Uniform. Budget Provision (Primary) : 80 crore Budget Provision (Secondary) : 20 crore. Toy Library: At present 815 Balwadis are run by B.M.C. Balwadis are provided with toys for the toy library, consequently it will increase student enrolment in Std. 1. Maintenance of Water Purifiers: The Maintenance work of 1600 water purifiers will be started to provide safe drinking water to B.M.C. school students. Budget Provision: 1 crore. Girls Attendance Allowance: 15,352 girls of class 8th are being issued Fixed Deposit Certificates of 5000/- through the Indian Post Office. This scheme will be continued this year as well. Budget Provision (Primary) : 7 crore Budget Provision (Secondary) : 47 lakh. Mid-Day Meal: As per the new initiative included in the MDM scheme Nutritive Slice consisting of main ingredients like Jowar, Bajra, Rice, Nachni, and Soyabean were distributed to the B.M.C. school students.

