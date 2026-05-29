BJP Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations On CBSE OSM Contract To COEMPT | Representative Image

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation and propaganda without verifying facts after he raised questions over awarding a contract related to CBSE OSM work to a "tainted" company.

Posing a string of questions in a post on X on Thursday, Gandhi asked why the CBSE OSM contract was handed to COEMPT - "a company already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena?" He also hit back at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his comments on the NEET-CBSE issue, saying attacking him will not absolve the minister of his "crimes".

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Responding, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the Congress leader is attempting to portray the private firm as a "controversial" entity while ignoring the fact that universities and institutions in Congress-ruled and non-NDA states repeatedly engaged the same company for multiple projects.

"Rahul Gandhi has once again prioritised political propaganda over hard facts. Before levelling sensational allegations and attempting to mislead the nation, he should verify basic realities instead of relying on his usual strategy of misinformation," Bhatia said on X.

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He accused the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of manufacturing "selective outrage" to target the Modi government and slammed him for his "persistent habit of hurling reckless allegations without evidence." "Is this merely a case of selective, scripted outrage manufactured solely to score political headlines against the Modi government? "The core issue here is not about defending a specific company. It is about Rahul Gandhi's persistent habit of hurling reckless allegations without a shred of evidence, consistency, or accountability. Every time facts corner him, the Congress party inevitably resorts to conspiracy theories, manufactured anger and political theatre," he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that documentary evidence has shown that the company worked with several institutions operating under Congress-led governments in Telangana and Karnataka.

"Rahul Gandhi is currently trying to paint COEMPT Eduteck Pvt Ltd as a 'controversial' entity, questioning the validity of contracts awarded to it.

"However, if this company is as compromised as he claims, a glaring question arises: Why have state universities in Congress and non-NDA-ruled states repeatedly hired this exact same firm for multiple major projects?" he said.

"Official documentary evidence clearly demonstrates COEMPT's extensive engagement with institutions operating under Congress-led administrations," Bhatia claimed.

The BJP spokesperson asked whether the Congress leader will now accuse Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka of collusion as well.

"If Rahul Gandhi genuinely believes this company is 'tainted', will he now accuse the Congress governments in Telangana and Karnataka of collusion? "Will he demand the immediate resignations of his own party's chief ministers?" Bhatia asked.

Another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, said, "Questions Rahul Gandhi should answer: What kickbacks did Congress chief ministers receive in Karnataka and Telangana?" Rahul Gandhi "was and is a liar who manufactures one fake narrative every season," he said.

Earlier, Pradhan accused Gandhi of politicising the matter, saying the Congress leader was "frustrated" and "opposed" to India's technological progress.

Gandhi replied, "Dharmendra Pradhan ji, you can attack me all you want, but it won't absolve you of your crimes. Nor will it stop me from demanding answers for 18.5 lakh children." The company in question, he asked, "On whose orders was it done? Why were no background checks done? What is the connection between COEMPT's management and the Modi government?" Gandhi asserted that if the prime minister truly cared about the situation, he would have dismissed Pradhan long ago for jeopardising the futures of countless students.

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Pradhan insisted the CBSE had acted in accordance with the Government of India's procurement policy.

He assured that if any irregularities were found, appropriate action would be taken.

"But as far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, he seems to have reached a different state of mind. Due to continuous electoral defeats, he appears frustrated. He opposed SIR, he used to oppose EVMs, and he opposed Digital India. He does not seem to stand with India's scientific progress," Pradhan said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)