NEET UG 2026 - Parents Allege Irregularities In Fee Refund Process | Reprsentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations of irregularities have surfaced in the NEET UG 2026 fee refund process, with several parents claiming that while applying online for the refund, they found their bank details had allegedly already been linked to unknown accounts.

The issue has triggered panic among candidates and parents, who fear that the refund amount may be transferred to unauthorised persons if the matter is not resolved immediately.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier activated a dedicated refund portal for candidates to submit bank account details. The facility was initially available from May 22 to May 27, but on Thursday the NTA extended the deadline till June 22 as only around 13 lakh out of nearly 22.79 lakh registered candidates completed the process.

Vidisha resident Priyamvada Singh alleged that when she attempted to complete the online process for the NEET fee refund, she was informed that the refund amount had already been authorised to be credited into an unidentified person s account.

She said repeated attempts were made to inform NTA officials about the issue. However, they allegedly only advised her to send emails and no concrete action was taken thereafter.

Preetam Dangi alleged that when he contacted the NTA regarding the issue, officials informed him that the website might have been hacked, because of which such problems were occurring.

Dangi expressed concern that if similar issues were being faced by a large number of students, crores of rupees meant for candidates could end up in wrong accounts.

As per the NEET UG 2026 application structure, candidates from the General category paid Rs 1,700 as examination fee, General-EWS and OBC-NCL candidates paid around Rs 1,600, while SC, ST, PwD and Third Gender candidates were charged Rs 1,000.