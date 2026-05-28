Balaghat Sand Mafia Runs Tractor Over Head Constable During Crackdown, Two Arrested In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Balaghat, the sand mafia ran a tractor over a head constable who had intervened to stop the illegal transportation of sand. The incident occurred late Tuesday evening in the Palakamathi area, police said on Thursday.

Head Constable Rajeshwar Rahangdale sustained critical injuries and suffered fractures to two ribs.

Inspector General (IG) Lalit Shakyawar said Head Constable Rahangdale and Constable Sunil Vishwakarma had arrived at the scene after receiving a tip-off regarding illegal sand transportation.

Rahangdale had stopped the tractor and was recording a video when the mafia members launched the attack. The incident caused chaos and panic at the scene.

The critically injured head constable was initially rushed to the district hospital and was later referred to a hospital in Gondia.

To ensure timely medical treatment, police established a special corridor stretching from Balaghat to Gondia. Senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), also accompanied him during the transfer.

Shakyawar said police had arrested two suspects in connection with the case following the incident.

He added that the head constable was out of danger and that a team had been deputed to take care of him.

He said the SP visited the hospital and enquired about Rahangdale s health from doctors and family members.