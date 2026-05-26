Paternal Aunt Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Minor, Sells Her For ₹1 Lakh; Bhopal Police Foil Bid | Representative Image

Bhopal/Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl from Ashoknagar was allegedly kidnapped by her paternal aunt (her father’s sister) on May 23 and sold to a man in Nazirabad for Rs 1 lakh. Police arrested the suspects within six hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said that on May 23, at around 5am, the minor stepped out of her house to relieve herself when the suspects, who were lying in wait, forcibly pushed her into a vehicle and abducted her. The Superintendent of Police formed three special teams and launched a rescue operation.

One police team headed towards Rajgarh district and apprehended female suspect Guddi Bai Gurjar along with Neeraj Jogi and Prem Gurjar near Biaora.

The vehicle allegedly used in the crime was also seized. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they had dropped the minor girl in Nazirabad area along with another accomplice. Police later cordoned off the area, arrested suspect Lakhan Gurjar and safely rescued the girl.

During the investigation, police found that the victim's paternal aunt had allegedly sold the girl to the suspects for Rs1 lakh. Police said the rescued minor tribal girl has been placed in a secure custody at a One Stop Centre.