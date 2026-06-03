BJD Alleges Corruption, Bias In Odisha Teacher Promotion Drive | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday alleged large-scale irregularities, corruption, and victimisation of teachers in the recent promotion and transfer process undertaken by the Odisha School & Mass Education Department.

In a press statement, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that the promotion of Junior Secondary Education Service (JR SES) teachers to Senior Secondary Education Service (SR SES) has been carried out in blatant violation of merit and the gradation list prepared by the state government on December 25, 2025.

He further stated that several senior and deserving teachers have been overlooked, while junior teachers have allegedly secured promotions through corrupt practices and monetary influence.

Expressing serious concerns about the alleged irregularities, Mohanty said many women teachers have been transferred and posted to distant locations without due regard for their seniority, family responsibilities, or gender-related concerns.

In contrast, several male teachers allegedly associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been assigned to nearby, favourable postings. Such actions, he claimed, are in violation of the government’s existing transfer policy and principles of fairness and equity.

Stating that the entire exercise appears to have been driven by mala fide intentions, Mohanty said the promotion process has caused widespread resentment among teachers across Odisha.

He added that after repeated controversies, such as examination and paper leaks, the BJP government has now subjected teachers to discrimination and injustice through an arbitrary promotion and transfer mechanism.

The regional party demanded the immediate cancellation of the existing promotion list, the introduction of a transparent, merit-based promotion process strictly in accordance with the published gradation list and seniority norms, and a patient hearing for all teachers who have been victimised.

The BJD also demanded a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of corruption and favouritism, along with the immediate suspension of the current Director of the School & Mass Education Department pending an independent investigation.

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