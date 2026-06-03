ED Summons Abhishek Banerjee In Teachers' Recruitment Scam Case, Asks Him To Appear On June 16 | ANI

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday had reached the Kalighat road residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee to summon him over the teacher's recruitment scam.

According to central agency sources, Banerjee has been asked to be present before ED officials on June 16.

Notably, besides questioning his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee, the ED had summoned Banerjee multiple times in the past as well in both Kolkata and Delhi.

Banerjee is supposed to be present before state CID over alleged MLAs signature fraud scam, but reportedly Banerjee will accompany TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee at the national capital on June 8 to attend a meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc.