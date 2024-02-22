BITS Pilani Seeks Alumni Help for 2024 Batch Job Placements Amid Hiring Slowdown

BITS Pilani/LinkedIn

Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) has followed in the footsteps of Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) by reaching out to its alumni network for assistance in job placements for the post-2023 batch who are yet to secure placements.

What is the notice about?

A recent social media post on X displayed a notice issued by BITS Pilani, urging its alumni to contribute towards helping students navigate the challenging job market. The notice emphasised the impact of the ongoing hiring slowdown and highlighted the significant role alumni support could play in aiding the placement process.

It stated, "In spite of business adversities, BITS Pilani has stood strong, with our closing placement statistics for the academic year 2022-23 standing at a healthy 89.2% for Indian Campuses. Since then, however, the hiring slowdown has only deepened. Although the placement teams are doing their best, they would be very appreciative of support from our esteemed alumni to help them tide through the current crisis."

"First IIM Lucknow, now BITS Pilani asking alumni to help out with placements. This is the first time I am seeing such groveling after 2008. “Help them tide throught current crisis”, “gentle request to please keep this in mind” “Thanking you very much in advance” the post on X reads.

Netizens reacts

The plea for alumni assistance has stirred varied reactions among netizens. While some expressed concern over the necessity of seeking alumni help in the current job market scenario, others defended the move, citing the turbulent nature of the market. An X user says, "I don’t know how to feel about this. Why is reaching out to alums demonised? The current market scenario is in shambles, and we all know that, but, is seeking help due to turbulent market situation that bad? Just trying to understand. “

Another netizen questioned the situation in tier 2 and 3 colleges, emphasising the importance of alumni relationships in navigating tough job markets. "While we are talking about Tier 1 colleges. Alteast they maintain alumni relationship and have a real chance of leveraging this network effect in a tough job market. This concern is for tier 2 and 3 institutes, half of them don’t even have details of their passouts," another user said.

This initiative by BITS Pilani comes shortly after a similar move by IIM Lucknow, which reached out to its alumni from the Class of 2011 to aid in the job placement process for 72 students who had not secured placements.