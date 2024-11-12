BITS Law School Starts Admissions Process for 2025-2026

BITS Law School, Mumbai | BITS Law School, Mumbai

BITS Law School, Mumbai has started accepting applications for its five-year integrated law programmes for admissions in 2025. The admissions process has commenced for the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme and the B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme, with 120 and 60 seats respectively, at the BITS Pilani, Mumbai Campus. Prospective students can apply on the school’s website, bitslawschool.edu.in.

Read Also BITS Law School Announce Fali Nariman Memorial Awards and Lectures

About the programmes

Both programmes are designed to the specifications of the Bar Council of India and are recognised by it. The curriculum is contemporary and lays an emphasis on trans-disciplinary thinking, according to the college. The programme offers four specialisations - Technology and Media Law, Corporate and Financial Law, Entertainment and Sports Law, and Alternate Dispute Resolution and Mediation that prepare graduates for a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

“After the spectacular success of our first two batches of students, I am delighted that we are already at the forefront of legal education in India.” said Ashish Bharadwaj, Founding Dean of BITS Law School. “We are committed to offering the most contemporary and multi-disciplinary law programmes in India. Our approach is based on assisting students to discover new ideas, problems, and solutions in law and beyond. BITSLAW is advancing research and thought leadership in upcoming and unresolved issues in technology and media law, which is one of the four specialisations we offer.” he said.

Read Also BITS Design School Begins Admission Process For Bachelor Of Design (Honours) 2025

Eligibility criteria

Admissions to the programme will be based on the following parameters:

Academic records (10th and 12th grade scores)

Law entrance exams scores of CLAT, LNAT, AILET, SLAT, MHCET LAW, or BLAT (BITS Law Admission Test)

Co/extra-curricular achievements

Personal interview