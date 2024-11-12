 BITS Law School Starts Admissions Process for 2025-2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBITS Law School Starts Admissions Process for 2025-2026

BITS Law School Starts Admissions Process for 2025-2026

Applications have been invited for a 5-year integrated B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) residential programmes at the BITS Pilani, Mumbai Campus

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
BITS Law School, Mumbai | BITS Law School, Mumbai

BITS Law School, Mumbai has started accepting applications for its five-year integrated law programmes for admissions in 2025. The admissions process has commenced for the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme and the B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) programme, with 120 and 60 seats respectively, at the BITS Pilani, Mumbai Campus. Prospective students can apply on the school’s website, bitslawschool.edu.in.

Read Also
BITS Law School Announce Fali Nariman Memorial Awards and Lectures
article-image

About the programmes

Both programmes are designed to the specifications of the Bar Council of India and are recognised by it. The curriculum is contemporary and lays an emphasis on trans-disciplinary thinking, according to the college. The programme offers four specialisations - Technology and Media Law, Corporate and Financial Law, Entertainment and Sports Law, and Alternate Dispute Resolution and Mediation that prepare graduates for a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

“After the spectacular success of our first two batches of students, I am delighted that we are already at the forefront of legal education in India.” said Ashish Bharadwaj, Founding Dean of BITS Law School. “We are committed to offering the most contemporary and multi-disciplinary law programmes in India. Our approach is based on assisting students to discover new ideas, problems, and solutions in law and beyond. BITSLAW is advancing research and thought leadership in upcoming and unresolved issues in technology and media law, which is one of the four specialisations we offer.” he said.

FPJ Shorts
'Really Scared, Worst Nightmare': Nora Fatehi Cries As She Struggles To Dance In BTS Video After Ankle Injury
'Really Scared, Worst Nightmare': Nora Fatehi Cries As She Struggles To Dance In BTS Video After Ankle Injury
FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections
FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Hyundai Motor India Reports 15.5% Drop In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,375.4 Crore For Q2FY25
Hyundai Motor India Reports 15.5% Drop In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,375.4 Crore For Q2FY25
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Tightens Grip On Liquor Trade, Mandates CCTV Cameras At All Vending & Manufacturing Establishments In Thane
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Tightens Grip On Liquor Trade, Mandates CCTV Cameras At All Vending & Manufacturing Establishments In Thane
Read Also
BITS Design School Begins Admission Process For Bachelor Of Design (Honours) 2025
article-image

Eligibility criteria

Admissions to the programme will be based on the following parameters:

Academic records (10th and 12th grade scores)

Law entrance exams scores of CLAT, LNAT, AILET, SLAT, MHCET LAW, or BLAT (BITS Law Admission Test)

Co/extra-curricular achievements

Personal interview

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Admit Card OUT; Download Now!

SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Admit Card OUT; Download Now!

BITS Law School Starts Admissions Process for 2025-2026

BITS Law School Starts Admissions Process for 2025-2026

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2024: Private, Bi-Annual Results Declared!

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2024: Private, Bi-Annual Results Declared!

Agniveer Recruitment Rally Admit Card 2024 Released; Download NOW

Agniveer Recruitment Rally Admit Card 2024 Released; Download NOW

Study In UK: University Of Cambridge Launches Fully-Funded PhD Programmes For International Students

Study In UK: University Of Cambridge Launches Fully-Funded PhD Programmes For International Students