Bihar School Tragedy: Boy Killed After Iron Grill Collapses Inside Classroom, Principal Suspended Over Negligence | ChatGPT

Begusarai (Bihar): A boy was killed in Bihar's Begusarai district after an iron grill kept in a classroom fell on him at a government school, a police official said.

The incident took place in Jahanpur Upgraded Secondary School in Bachhwara police station area of the district.

Talking to PTI, Teghra SDPO Krishna Kumar said, "During lunch time, two children went to a classroom to eat. A window iron grill kept in the room fell on the head of one of the students, leading to his death."

Police are investigating the matter, and the body of the boy has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of negligence on the part of school authorities. Even the initial information we received was provided by villagers, and not school officials," Kumar said.

He informed that the District Education Officer (DEO) has suspended the principal.

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