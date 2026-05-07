 Bihar School Tragedy: Boy Killed After Iron Grill Collapses Inside Classroom, Principal Suspended Over Negligence
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar School Tragedy: Boy Killed After Iron Grill Collapses Inside Classroom, Principal Suspended Over Negligence

Bihar School Tragedy: Boy Killed After Iron Grill Collapses Inside Classroom, Principal Suspended Over Negligence

A boy died in Bihar’s Begusarai district after an iron grill kept in a classroom fell on his head during lunch at Jahanpur Upgraded Secondary School. Police suspect negligence by school authorities. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The District Education Officer has suspended the principal, and an investigation is underway.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Bihar School Tragedy: Boy Killed After Iron Grill Collapses Inside Classroom, Principal Suspended Over Negligence | ChatGPT

Begusarai (Bihar): A boy was killed in Bihar's Begusarai district after an iron grill kept in a classroom fell on him at a government school, a police official said.

The incident took place in Jahanpur Upgraded Secondary School in Bachhwara police station area of the district.

Read Also
'Ab Merko Nahi Pata Mera Kya Thikana Hai’: Bennett University Student Who Brutally Slapped Another...
article-image

Talking to PTI, Teghra SDPO Krishna Kumar said, "During lunch time, two children went to a classroom to eat. A window iron grill kept in the room fell on the head of one of the students, leading to his death."

Police are investigating the matter, and the body of the boy has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Read Also
20-Year-Old IIIT Nagpur CSE Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace; Police Probe...
article-image

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of negligence on the part of school authorities. Even the initial information we received was provided by villagers, and not school officials," Kumar said.

He informed that the District Education Officer (DEO) has suspended the principal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on