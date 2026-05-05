 20-Year-Old IIIT Nagpur CSE Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace; Police Probe Case
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20-Year-Old IIIT Nagpur CSE Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace; Police Probe Case

A 20-year-old second-year Computer Science Engineering student at IIIT Nagpur, Shreyash Chandrakant Mane from Kolhapur, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from his hostel terrace around 4:30 am on Monday. Police have registered an accidental death case as no suicide note was found and are investigating academic and personal factors behind the incident.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
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20-Year-Old IIIT Nagpur CSE Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace; Police Probe Case | file pic [Representational Image]

Nagpur: A second-year engineering student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Nagpur allegedly committed suicide on Monday, a police official said.

Shreyash Chandrakant Mane (20), a native of Kolhapur, jumped off the terrace of his hostel on the campus at around 4:30am, the Butibori police station official said.

"He was a second-year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE). A case of accidental death has been registered. No suicide note was found from the spot. We are probing all angles, including personal and academic," assistant inspector Nilesh Chaure said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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