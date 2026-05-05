20-Year-Old IIIT Nagpur CSE Student Dies By Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace; Police Probe Case | file pic [Representational Image]

Nagpur: A second-year engineering student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Nagpur allegedly committed suicide on Monday, a police official said.

Shreyash Chandrakant Mane (20), a native of Kolhapur, jumped off the terrace of his hostel on the campus at around 4:30am, the Butibori police station official said.

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"He was a second-year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE). A case of accidental death has been registered. No suicide note was found from the spot. We are probing all angles, including personal and academic," assistant inspector Nilesh Chaure said.

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