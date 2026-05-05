'Ab Merko Nahi Pata Mera Kya Thikana Hai’: Bennett University Student Who Brutally Slapped Another Girl Claims Rustication In New Video

A second video linked to Bennett University has triggered fresh outrage online, a day after social media was flooded with an earlier clip that allegedly showed a student being physically assaulted inside the campus.

The first video, which circulated widely yesterday, appeared to show a group of girls using abusive language while one of them repeatedly slapped, hit and pulled the hair of another student identified as Anushka. The clip quickly drew strong reactions, with many users calling it a case of ragging crossing the line into physical violence.

UP : ग्रेटर नोएडा की निजी यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रा से रैगिंग हुई, बाल खींचकर मारे थप्पड़



◆ मामला सामने आते ही विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन और पुलिस हरकत में आ गई है, अब जांच शुरू हो गई है #Noida | Girls Ragging | Greater Noida pic.twitter.com/SOcL1s9m7Y — News24 (@news24tvchannel) May 5, 2026

Soon after the first video spread, the university stepped in and took disciplinary action.

University action after first clip

According to information now widely circulating online, Bennett University expelled a student identified as Siddhi for allegedly ragging another student. Other students said to be involved in the episode were reportedly fined.

But just as the outrage around the first video was beginning to settle, another clip surfaced and that has brought the issue back into focus.

Second video adds fuel to the controversy

In the second video, the same student identified online as Siddhi is seen speaking directly to the camera. What has caught attention is not only what she says, but the tone in which she says it.

With folded hands and a smile, she says: “Main ho gayi hun rusticate college se. Ab merko nahi pata mera kya thikana hai. Ab main packing karti hun 15 minutes mein.”

Then she opens the room door and shows the lady sitting outside and says, “Yeh aunty mujhko gate tak chhodne jayengi.”

In the background, other girls sitting nearby can be heard responding casually. “Hume bohot yaad ayegi teri Siddhi. Kyunki fine laga hai 10 hazaar ka. Siddhi rusticate ho gayi na.”

The clip ends with Siddhi saying, “Haan, ab main ja rahi hun.”

For many viewers, the most striking part of the video is the absence of visible remorse. Even while speaking about rustication and an FIR, Siddhi appears relaxed, smiling and almost playful.

Social media reacts sharply

The second clip quickly reignited debate online. Many users said what disturbed them most was the casual manner in which the situation was being spoken about.

Several posts pointed out that the first video had already angered people because of the alleged assault, but the latest clip made the matter appear even more serious because of what many described as indifference.

The issue also drew the attention of the National Crime Investigation Bureau, which posted on X and urged Yogi Adityanath to order a high-level inquiry.

In its post, the organisation wrote, “A video is going viral on social media showing some female students at Bennett University in Greater Noida assaulting junior female students in the name of ragging, using abusive language, and making objectionable remarks about the dignity and honor of their families.”

The post further said, “This incident is highly condemnable and reflects indiscipline and hooliganism in the temple of education.”

It also urged authorities to direct Noida Police to register an FIR against the guilty students and, if required, against the college administration.

The organisation added that such incidents should also serve as a warning to parents, saying higher education is not merely about obtaining degrees but also about character building.

उक्त वीडियो के संबंध में थाना दादरी पुलिस द्वारा जानकारी की गई तो वीडियो 10-12 दिन पहले एक निजी यूनिवर्सिटी कैंपस का है, इसके संबंध में यूनिवर्सिटी प्रबंधन द्वारा कमेटी गठित कर जांच की जा रही है तथा संबंधित के विरुद्ध आवश्यक अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 5, 2026

Police say matter is under inquiry

Responding to the viral videos, Noida Police also issued a statement on X.

According to the police, “Regarding the said video, upon inquiry by Dadri police station, it has been found that the video is from 10–12 days ago of a private university campus.”

The statement further said, “In relation to this, the university management has constituted a committee to investigate the matter, and necessary disciplinary action is being taken against the individual concerned.”