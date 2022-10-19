Bihar school terms Kashmir separate country; BJP reacts, gets reminded of PM Modi's 'Taksh Shila' error

In the question paper, the question was asked what the people of these countries are called, in which one of the options was Kashmir. | Twitter/BPSCUnion

Patna: In yet another controversy revolving around Kashmir, a question paper of a Bihar school termed India’s Himalayan region as a separate country, prompting the erring school officials to issue a swift clarification.

The question was asked to the students of Class VII during the examination in Kishanganj district of the state, as what the people of these countries are called, in which the option of Kashmir, along with China, Nepal, England, and India, was also mentioned.

As the error raised questions over the school officials, a statement by the head teacher of the school termed it a ‘human error’.

Reacting to the same, BJP's state President Sanjay Jaiswal raised questions over the mistake and accused the Bihar government of not considering J&K as part of India. "This question tells in itself that the officers of the Bihar government believe that Nepal, England, Like China and India, Kashmir is also a separate country," Jaiswal said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Singh has assured a thorough investigation into it, terming it a ‘serious matter’. "This is a serious matter for which the probe shall take place even if it involves top officials," Singh said. Singh also asked why nobody pointed out when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pakistan’s Taksh Shila, a part of Bihar.