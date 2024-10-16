Bihar Public Service Commission Announces 70 New Vacancies For 70th CCE 2024, Extends Application Deadline To November 4; Check Details

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The BPSC has declared the addition of 70 new vacancies in different departments of the Bihar government, through the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination 2024. With that, the total number of vacancies now stands at 2,027 from the previously reported 1,957.

The commission has also issued a separate notification stating that the application deadline for the examination has been further postponed to November 4, 2024. This decision was made because the previous deadline of October 18, 2024, had been changed.

Registered candidates can now update their profiles under One Time Registration (OTR) from October 19, 2024, to November 4, 2024, except in cases involving changes to their name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth. The same rules apply when making changes to their 70th CCE application forms. Additional fees are allowed for changing gender and category.

Exam postponed

The 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, which was originally scheduled for December 13 to 14, has been postponed to November 17, 2024. This year, it is expected that around seven to eight lakh aspirants will participate in the preliminary exams. Aspiring candidates are required to have a graduate degree. For more details, please refer to the official notification for specific post requirements.

Application Fee

The application fee for general candidates is ₹600; however, for SC and ST candidates from Bihar, permanent resident female candidates, and disabled candidates will be ₹150.

Steps to register:

-Visit the link onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

-If you are a new candidate, please complete the one-time registration. If you have already registered, you can log in to your OTR account.

-Choose the name of the examination and open up the application form.

-Fill up all the information required for the process.

-Upload documents to be submitted and then pay the online application fee.

-Submit the form and then print the final confirmation page for future reference

