Bihar Governor Directs VCs To Stick To Uniform Academic Calendar, Publication Of Results | Representational Pic

Patna: Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain on Saturday directed vice-chancellors of state universities to adhere to a uniform academic calendar and ensure the timely publication of results for undergraduate programmes from the coming academic session.

According to a letter dated May 29 issued by Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary to the governor, and addressed to all university vice-chancellors, the directive seeks effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and aims to bring uniformity and discipline in academic activities across universities in the state.

The governor is the chancellor of the state universities.

"Strict adherence to the prescribed academic calendar must be ensured so that processes such as teaching, examinations, evaluation, and publication of results can be conducted in a timely and coordinated manner. A deviation of up to a maximum of seven days will be permissible only under highly exceptional circumstances," it said.

All universities have been directed to ensure compliance with the calendar in upcoming academic sessions, so that uniformity is maintained among the universities of the state and their academic coordination can be aligned with central universities and other higher educational institutions, it added.

This arrangement will also facilitate the effective implementation of the multiple entry and exit system envisaged under the NEP, thereby providing students with greater flexibility, academic mobility and better opportunities.

In a separate communication, the additional chief secretary directed strict adherence to timelines for granting affiliation to colleges by universities.

It stated that the schedule for affiliation must be followed without deviation, warning that any failure would invite disciplinary action and responsibility would be fixed at the university level, with reports to the Chancellor’s office.

"There is significance of the last date, September 15, fixed for submission of application forms for grant of affiliation. This date is statutory, which prescribes that an application for admission of an educational institution to the privileges of the University shall be submitted not later than September 15 of the preceding academic sessions", the letter stated.

It is reiterated that any deviation from the schedule will be treated as a violation of the statutory direction by the Chancellor and will also mean wilful violation of the order of the competent court, it said.

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