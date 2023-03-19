Bihar BSEB result 2023 releasing soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check latest updates here

Bihar BSEB 2023 2023 results to be out soon | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the result of Bihar Class 12 Board exam 2023.

As per the officials, the result for Bihar Board class 12th is likely to be declared this week. Students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Over 13 lakh students who took BSEB Inter exams this year can see their results soon.

Bihar Board Inter result: steps to check class 12th result

Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

log in your with your credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take print out for future references.