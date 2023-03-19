 Bihar BSEB result 2023 releasing soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check latest updates here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar BSEB result 2023 releasing soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check latest updates here

Bihar BSEB result 2023 releasing soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check latest updates here

Over 13 lakh students took BSEB Inter exams this year. Check all the details on BSEB Bihar board Class 12th result date and time and more here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Bihar BSEB 2023 2023 results to be out soon | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the result of Bihar Class 12 Board exam 2023.

As per the officials, the result for Bihar Board class 12th is likely to be declared this week. Students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Over 13 lakh students who took BSEB Inter exams this year can see their results soon.

Read Also
Bihar Board BSEB 2023: Fake news viral on whatsapp over result date
article-image

Bihar Board Inter result: steps to check class 12th result

Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

log in your with your credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take print out for future references.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya students tour of UP as part of YuvaSangam; @EduMinOfIndia shares pic

Meghalaya students tour of UP as part of YuvaSangam; @EduMinOfIndia shares pic

NEET-UG to be held only once every year? Government responds

NEET-UG to be held only once every year? Government responds

AIIMS- Delhi to set up state-of art robotic surgery training facility.

AIIMS- Delhi to set up state-of art robotic surgery training facility.

Bihar BSEB result 2023: How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 through SMS; click here to know

Bihar BSEB result 2023: How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 through SMS; click here to know

Afghanistan: Parents urge Taliban to reopen secondary schools for girls

Afghanistan: Parents urge Taliban to reopen secondary schools for girls