 Bihar: BPSC Extends Last Date To Apply For Teaching Jobs; Direct Link Here
Candidates who were not able to submit their applications by 19th July can still apply by 22nd July by paying a late fee.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
Bihar: BPSC Extends Last Date To Apply For Teaching Jobs; Direct Link Here | Representative image

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date of application for teacher recruitment until 19th July 2023, providing a second chance for interested candidates to apply.

Direct Link to apply

In addition to the extended application deadline, the Bihar Service Commission has introduced a new facility for applicants. Candidates who are unable to submit their applications by 19th July can still apply by 22nd July by paying a late fee. This extension allows more candidates to participate in the recruitment process. It is crucial for applicants to carefully fill out the application form and avoid any mistakes to prevent rejection. Corrections to the form can be made until 22nd July.

As of 10th July, more than five lakh applications have already been received for Bihar teacher recruitment, indicating the high level of interest among candidates. To aid applicants in their preparation, the Bihar Public Service Commission has released a demo copy of the examination booklet on their official website. This demo copy provides candidates with valuable insights into the question pattern, format, and types of questions that will be asked in the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023 exam. It also includes instructions on how to approach the examination.

