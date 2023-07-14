BPSC Releases Bihar Judicial Services Prelims Answer key 2023 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Releases Bihar Judicial Services Prelims Answer key 2023 | Representative image

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary examination. Candidates who appeared in the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Prelims examination can check the answer key through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Exam Date

The exam was held on June 4, 2023. The preliminary answer keys have been released for the General Studies and Law subjects for question paper series A, B, C, and D.

A notice regarding the same is available on the website. As per the information, candidates can raise objections against the preliminary answer keys till July 22.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Prelims answer key 2023: Raise Objections by following these steps

Candidates who want to raise objections to any answer published on these keys have to do it offline. They can send their objections in the format given on the notification with name, roll number and address to:

Controller of Examination, BPSC

15, Nehru Path, Patna – 800001.

The last date for receiving objections by post is July 22.

Objections received through email will not be considered for review, the commission has informed.

This answer key is provisional, BPSC said, adding that candidates' feedback will be reviewed by a committee of experts and the final model answer key will be prepared accordingly. OMR sheets will be examined using the final answer key.

Steps to check BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Prelims answer key 2023:

Visit the official website, i.e., bspc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link that reads, 'Provisional Answer Key for General Studies and Law - Booklet A, B, C, and D.'

A new page with a PDF file will appear on the screen.

Check the provisional answer keys and download the same for future reference.