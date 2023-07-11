 BPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2023 Answer key OUT; Direct Link Here
BPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2023 Answer key OUT; Direct Link Here

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
BPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2023 | Representative image

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the Assistant Professor Computer Science and Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Exam today, July 10. The exam was conducted on May 26. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer keys at the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Direct link to check answer keys

Steps to download BPSC Assistant Professor exam answer key:

  • Visit the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the answer key link

  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take the print for future reference.

BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023: Objection Date

If candidates are not satisfied with the BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 answer key, they may raise objections latest by July 20, 2023, at 5 PM. Candidates are required to send the objections in the prescribed format available on the official website.

The objections along with valid documents should be reached at Exam Invigilator, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 800001 by speed post. Candidates have been advised to mention the name of the exam on the envelope. No objection will be considered without suggestion and valid proof. No application will be considered via email.

