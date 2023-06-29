BPSC Notification 2023 OUT For CCE and Other Exams; Apply July 15 Onwards at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Notification 2023 OUT | Representative image

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a detailed notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (BPSC 69th CCE) and other examinations. The online registration process for the Integrated Competitive Examination at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various Group A and B positions within the state of Bihar online on the official website. The registration process will start from July 15 and the last date to apply is August 5, 2023.

Application Fee for BPSC 2023

For open category candidates the application fee is ₹600.

For SC, ST, women candidates of Bihar and all PwD candidates, the fee is ₹150.

Vacancy details:

For BPSC 69th CCE: 235 (plus 73 reserved for women)

For other posts: 111 (plus 29 reserved for women

BPSC notification 2023 | bpsc.bih.nic.in

Exam Pattern

The exam will be held in two stages: Prelims and Mains. There will be negative marking in the Prelims exam.

The Mains exam will have two parts – Mains written exam and Interview or Personality test

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the Mains written exam (maximum marks: 900) and Interview (maximum marks: 120).

However, the weightage of Mains written exam and Interview marks for the final merit list will be different in some posts.

Exam Date

Preliminary exam will be held on September 30, 2023, Meanwhile Mains exam to be conducted in February 2024. Interview date will be out later but it is expected it might be held in April-May 2024.

Steps to apply online for BPSC 69th CCE 2023:

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Search for thee registration or signup link on the homepage and fill in the required information correctly.

The Login to your account.

Now Apply Online" or "Current Openings" section on the website.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form, take a printout for future reference.