Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in | Representative pic

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today, March 23, 2024, at 1:30 PM. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 board exam can view their results on the official websites of BSEB, namely biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB Class 12 Results 2024 for the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams will be announced at the same time. The Chairman of the Board, Hon'ble Shri Anand Kishore, will make the announcement at the Conference Hall in the Main Building of the Bihar School Examination Board, located on Sinha Library Road in Patna, according to a BSEB post on social media X.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams for the year 2024 took place from February 1 to February 12 in two sessions. The morning session was held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the afternoon session was held from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

After the declaration of the Bihar 12th result 2024, students can find a link on the mentioned official websites to view and download their BSEB Inter result 2024 marksheet.

To access the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 marksheet, students will be required to enter their roll number and roll code. Moreover, students have the option to receive provisional scorecards through the SMS facility.

The official answer key was released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on March 2. Candidates were given a deadline of March 5 to raise any objections. In order to pass the exam, students must obtain a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and at least 40% marks in practical exams.

To access the scores, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 12th result 2024 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the roll code and roll number.

Step 4: View and download the scorecard.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.