GATE 2024: Scorecard Out Today At gate2024.iisc.ac.in; Know How To Download | Representative image.

The results of the GATE 2024 will be declared today, March 23rd, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Those who have cleared the exam can view their scorecards on the official GATE website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The official announcement of the GATE 2024 results took place on March 16. The scorecard will encompass important information like the candidate's name, scores, All India Rank, passing marks, and the total number of candidates who participated in the exam.

Only individuals who meet the necessary requirements are eligible to access their scorecards without charge from March 23rd to May 31st. Starting from June 1st until December 31st, 2024, there will be a fee of Rs 500 per exam paper for downloading the scorecard. The availability of GATE 2024 scorecards for download will cease on January 1st, 2025.

These scorecards will remain valid for three years from their release date, and it's advised that candidates keep an electronic copy for future reference, as hard copies will not be provided.

Here's how candidates can download the GATE 2024 result:

Visit the official GATE website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the link for the GATE 2024 scorecard.

Log in using your credentials and navigate to the GATE scorecard section.

The GATE 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Around 129,268 individuals have successfully cleared the GATE 2024 examination out of a total of more than 826,000 applicants. Out of these applicants, over 650,000 candidates actually appeared for the exam. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) administered the GATE 2024 on February 3rd, 4th, 10th, and 11th.