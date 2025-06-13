BHU Introduces 63 SWAYAM Courses For 2025; Registrations Open At swayam.gov.in/INI

BHU Introduces 63 SWAYAM Courses For 2025 | Official Website

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has made a significant leap in the direction of growing digital education, having introduced 63 new SWAYAM courses for the 2025 academic session. The free MOOCs, prepared by BHU faculties, are now available for enrollment. Registration for the courses is available from swayam.gov.in/INI with classes commencing from July 21 and August 18.

The courses have different durations 4, 8, or 12 weeks and involve a wide array of topics like commerce, law, psychology, humanities, management, life sciences, engineering, and even Ayurveda. The final exams for these courses will be conducted in October 2025.

SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds), a program initiated by the Ministry of Education, is designed to provide free, high-quality education to students from all over India and worldwide. In furtherance of this endeavor, BHU has been designated as the National Coordinator (NC) of all Institutions of National Importance (INIs) imparting courses under SWAYAM. This position entrusts BHU with developing, tracking, and sustaining the academic quality of courses from more than 160 premier institutions, such as IITs and Central Universities.

Read Also Delhi University 2025 Curriculum Update: DU Drops Manusmriti From Sanskrit Syllabus

Dr. Ashutosh Mohan, from the Institute of Management Studies of BHU, has been appointed the National Coordinator for SWAYAM-INIs. He will spearhead BHU's efforts to maintain academic excellence and ensure effective delivery of digital content.

Earlier, 37 courses in two sessions had been contributed by BHU. To also reflect its research work and innovations, the university has also introduced a specific news portal at news.bhu.ac.in. The portal updates on research, student activities, staff development, patents, and other academic achievements, giving a complete idea of the university's accomplishments and outreach.