FPJ-Ed: College students demand resumption of online classes amid COVID threat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of several colleges have demanded to resume online classes amid third wave of corona pandemic. Several educational institutions have reported rise in corona cases in their premises.

More than 60 corona positive cases were reported from Kharagpur IIT campus last week. Similarly, more than 100 cases of corona were found in Patiala Medical College four days ago.

After reports of corona cases increasing in educational institutions, the state government is keeping an eye on the situation but no orders have been given yet to stop offline classes in colleges in the state.

“Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is monitoring the situation and holds review meeting and assesses pandemic situation every day. At present, offline classes are on and will remain so till further instructions,” higher education minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav added that no decision has been taken on the exams too. Students have also submitted memorandum to principals asking them to shut classes immediately and start online classes.

“My parents are not allowing to leave home as corona cases are increasing rapidly. We have adapted to online classes,” said Anjali Pandey, student of Sarojini Naidu Girls Autonomous PG College.

“Attendance of students in colleges has fallen drastically. In such a situation, teachers who have been conducting online classes to help the students have found more students attending online classes than offline,” said Nirmala from MLB Girls College.

Principals of colleges refused to comment on record but admitted that there has been a sharp decline in students attending the classes. They also attribute low attendance of students as a precautionary measure against third wave of corona.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:44 PM IST