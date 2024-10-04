 Bengaluru Colleges Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email; Authorities Confirm No Danger
Bengaluru Colleges Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email; Authorities Confirm No Danger

Bengaluru Colleges Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Via Email; Authorities Confirm No Danger

Three engineering colleges, including Bangalore Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, received a hoax bomb threat via email on Friday.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Schools Receive Hoax Bomb Threat | Representational Image

Bengaluru: In a concerning turn of event, 3 colleges in Bengaluru received bomb threats via email on Friday, September 4, 2024. The email stated that bombs had been planted in the college premises.

The bomb threat was received at approximately 1 pm. The colleges to receive the bomb threats are said to be the Bangalore Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, all located in Basavanagudi and Sadashivanagar, according to a report by PTI. Parents flocked in front of the institutions to inquire about their children's safety as soon as they learned about the situation.

Upon receiving the complaint from the respective college authorities, the police arrived at the areas with bomb disposal teams and dog squads. After the prompt police investigation, it was discovered that the bomb threats were hoaxes.

"A case has been booked in Hanumanth Nagar Police Station to trace the source (of the mail)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B Jagalasar said in a statement to PTI.

More details on this incident are awaited. However, this is not the sole incident to occur in the past month.

Bomb Threats In Tiruchirappalli Schools

In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, multiple schools have recently received bomb threats on October 3, 2024. St. Joseph's College in Tiruchirappalli is reportedly one of the schools that got a bomb threat.

Read Also
Video: Several Schools In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli Receive Bomb Threats; Probe Underway
article-image

As many as 8 schools have received the threat so far, reported ANI.

Scent detection dogs and the bomb disposal squad have arrived at the scene. An investigation of the situation is presently in progress.

Bomb Threats In Madurai Schools

Emails threatening bombs were sent to multiple schools in Madurai. Jeevana School, Velammal Vidyalaya, and Kendriya Vidyalaya are among the schools that have acknowledged receiving the threats.

Read Also
Video: Multiple Schools In Madurai Receive Bomb Threats Via Emails, Students Evacuated
article-image

The administration decided to send the students home early as a result of the terror this created on campus. Bomb disposal teams were sent to the sites. As per multiple media reports, nothing untoward was discovered.

The police inquiry into the matter is still going on.

(With Inputs From PTI and ANI)

