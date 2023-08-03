Bengaluru EdTech Firm Faces Job Fraud Allegations: Students Protest Against CareerLabs

Students Protest Against CareerLabs | File

Bengaluru: In a recent development, Bengaluru-based EdTech firm CareerLabs is facing serious allegations of job fraud. According to reports, the company is accused of taking loans in students' names under the pretence of offering them lucrative job opportunities, but failing to deliver on its promises. In response to the alleged scam, affected students have taken to the streets in protest.

CareerLabs, known for its education and skill development services, had offered several courses promising job placements in reputed companies. Many students enrolled in these programs with hopes of securing well-paying jobs upon completion.

The protesting students demanded the CareerLabs CEO to either give Rs 4 lakh per annum job in the same company or cancel the loan taken in their name. The firm on the other hand had asked the students to pay Rs 1.50 lakh along with a penalty if they decide to discontinue the course.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As news of the alleged fraud spread, students organized protests outside CareerLabs' offices, demanding accountability and justice. The protesters are seeking a thorough investigation into the matter and are urging the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

The AISA posted a video of Uzma from Maharashtra explaining her ordeal. She said that the recruiters from CareerLabs came to her college and promised 100% job offers at the end of the internship course.

Uzma said, “We moved to Bangalore to join the course. But soon realised that the firm was not providing the required training. We used to just watch YouTube videos through their application the whole day and a few programmes to debug later during the day. Other than this, no other training was given.” On the contrary, the offer letter had detailed course training listed.

Students were asked to work from home after the completion of the course. On August 16, one year of the course will be completed, but we have not been offered any job.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)