CareerLabs launches ELEV8 App, offers recruitment solutions for off-campus placements

EdTech start-up CareerLabs has launched their all-in-one career solutions mobile application, CareerLabs ELEV8. The app caters to engineering students based on their year of study, and offers customized higher education preparation programmes as well as access to exclusive off-campus placement drives, along with a wide array of career-related offerings.

In addition to this, the app provides students with a series of specially curated internship opportunities and technical masterclasses by industry experts, as well as valuable insights on how to build the ideal profile — all at no cost.

How it works

Through a five-minute test that analyses current profile and interests, CareerWizard, the app’s career recommendation engine, identifies up to three potential career tracks best suited for the student and also options for higher education. Along with providing the relevant industry insights and tools to build the ideal profile for multiple career paths, CareerLabs ELEV8 is also designed to help students prepare for examinations like the GRE and GMAT, and contains exclusive content and resources for the same, according to a company release.

“We are delighted to present our latest offering, this time in the form of a smartphone app. CareerLabs ELEV8 is the newest addition to the CareerLabs arsenal of tools that aim to help students learn and earn better,” said P.N. Santosh, CEO and Co-Founder of CareerLabs.

Prasanna Alagesan, Co-Founder of CareerLabs, said, “Typically, students have to look in many different places to find the right off-campus placement that suits their interests. But with CareerLabs ELEV8, they will be supported through the whole process from preparation to placement, for recruitment to the best companies in India.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:17 AM IST