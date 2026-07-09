Bengaluru Class 6 Student Dies After Collapsing During School Exercise; PT Teacher Booked For Murder | X @sirajnoorani

Bengaluru: A Class 6 student of a private residential school here died under "mysterious circumstances" on Wednesday, with his parents alleging that he was assaulted by the PT teacher, police said.

The deceased, Gurukiran, was a student of a private residential school at Kadayarappanahalli, they said.

Based on a complaint filed by his parents, police have registered a murder case against the PT teacher.

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According to police, Gurukiran woke up around 5.15 am and went to the playground for the regular morning exercise at about 5.30 am. After completing two rounds of running, he suddenly collapsed.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, but by the time his parents arrived after being informed by the school authorities that he had collapsed, he had died, a senior police officer said.

The boy's parents alleged that the PT teacher had beaten him twice before he collapsed, he said.

A classmate also claimed that Gurukiran was assaulted after he went to the toilet before the exercise session.

The student further alleged that the teacher frequently beat students with sticks and rods over minor issues.

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After the incident, angry parents allegedly assaulted the teacher and demanded that he be handed over to them.

Police rescued the teacher and used mild force to control the crowd as protesters blocked a police vehicle and demanded justice for the boy.

Police said the accused teacher has been taken into custody for questioning as part of the inquiry.

The post-mortem has been completed, police said, adding that they are waiting for the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)