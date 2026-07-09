'BMC Students, Never Think You Are Inferior': Dr Prachi Jambhekar's Powerful Message At FPJ's 3rd BMC Schools Toppers' Awards

Dr Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) At FPJ |

"To every BMC student, never think you are inferior. And to everyone outside BMC schools, never think these children are inferior either."

It was a simple message, but one that summed up years of effort to transform Mumbai's municipal schools.

Speaking on the sidelines of The Free Press Journal's third edition of the BMC Schools Toppers' Awards, Dr Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the achievements of students from civic-run schools are steadily breaking stereotypes and proving that quality education is not defined by the size of a school's fee structure.

The event honoured 28 Class 10 toppers from BMC schools for their outstanding performance in the SSC examination, bringing together students, parents, teachers and educationists to celebrate academic excellence.

Looking back at the felicitation ceremony, Dr Jambhekar said the recognition extended by The Free Press Journal was as valuable as any monetary reward.

"I am extremely happy and thankful to The Free Press Journal for organising this event. These children have worked incredibly hard, and today they truly deserve this appreciation. Financial assistance is important, but so is a pat on the back. Sometimes that encouragement becomes the biggest motivation for a child," she said.

She said she was particularly impressed by the confidence with which many students spoke about their future ambitions.

"Many of them already know what they want to become. Their thought process is very clear, and that confidence comes from the environment they have received in their schools."

According to her, the programme also offered society an opportunity to see the talent that exists in municipal schools.

"Most of these students come from financially challenged families. Today, people have heard about their dreams. If someone wishes to mentor them, guide them or support them in any way, it can make a huge difference in helping these children grow."

AI is no longer the future; it is already in BMC classrooms

As conversations around Artificial Intelligence continue to shape education, Dr Jambhekar said BMC schools have already begun introducing students to digital technologies from an early stage.

She said almost every municipal school now has a functional computer laboratory where students begin learning computer skills from Classes 4 and 5 before gradually moving towards more advanced concepts, including AI.

"We have the hardware, the software and trained teachers. Students who show interest receive additional guidance based on their abilities. We want them to use technology not just for learning but also for creating."

Sharing one of the civic body's recent success stories, she revealed that three students from Bhawani Shankar CBSE School had developed their own mobile applications and are now in the process of applying for patents while preparing to participate in international competitions.

"It shows that our students are capable of competing at the highest level when they are given the right opportunities."

Behind the record scholarship success

One of the biggest achievements highlighted by Dr Jambhekar was BMC's performance in the Maharashtra government's Class 5 and Class 8 scholarship examinations.

For the first time, more than 1,200 students from BMC schools qualified in the state-level scholarship examination.

She explained that the achievement was not accidental but the result of nearly a year of systematic planning.

Soon after the academic session ended in April, the education department identified over 6,000 promising students studying in Classes 4 and 7. Each child was provided with scholarship books before the summer vacation so they could continue preparing even while schools remained closed.

"Our teachers didn't take a break from teaching just because schools were closed," she said.

Throughout the summer holidays, teachers conducted online classes every day, with thousands of students attending simultaneously. Different teachers handled different subjects, including Mathematics, Marathi, Hindi and Urdu, ensuring that every topic was covered well before the examination.

By October, the syllabus had been completed and the focus shifted entirely to practice.

"The scholarship examination is all about speed and accuracy. Students have to solve multiple-choice questions within a limited time. That doesn't happen overnight. It comes only with consistent practice," Dr Jambhekar said.

Students spent the following months solving mock papers prepared by teachers, taking timed tests and refining their exam techniques.

"The entire preparation happened in our schools with our own teachers. That is what makes this achievement even more satisfying."

The next goal: More students scoring above 80%

Having achieved an SSC pass percentage of around 93 per cent, the education department is now setting its sights on improving individual scores.

"Our next target is not just improving the pass percentage. We want more students who are currently scoring between 60 and 70 per cent to cross the 80 per cent mark."

She said the department would focus on identifying such students early in the academic year and providing them with additional academic support.

Growing trust in BMC schools

Dr Jambhekar believes one of the biggest changes over the past few years has been the way parents now view municipal schools.

She said admissions have become increasingly competitive, particularly in English-medium schools.

"Parents today know that they can receive a quality education free of cost in BMC schools. They are choosing us because they trust the quality of education."

She clarified that while enrolment in regional-language schools has declined, the trend is visible across Maharashtra and is not unique to municipal schools.

"The demand for English-medium education has increased everywhere. But what is encouraging is that parents are now choosing BMC English-medium schools over private schools."

For the 28 students felicitated at the FPJ ceremony, those words reflected more than encouragement. They captured the journey of Mumbai's municipal schools, a system that is steadily rewriting perceptions through dedicated teachers, determined students and the belief that talent can flourish when given the opportunity