Bengal govt sets up control room to assist students, people stranded in Ukraine

The West Bengal government set up a control room on Friday to assist students and residents of the state who are now stranded in the war-hit Ukraine.

The 12-hour control room will be operating from 9 a.m., according to a notice released by the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department.

"It has been opened under a senior IAS officer and manned by WBCS officers for assisting and helping students and people stranded from West Bengal in Ukraine," the notice said. Families of those who are stuck in the CIS country can contact authorities on 2214-3526, 1070, it said.





The total number of students from the state, who are stranded in Ukraine, is now being assessed, an official said.





Russia on Thursday launched an attack on Ukraine.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:52 PM IST