As Russia-Ukraine crisis intensifies, world leaders flay Putin

As Russian troops attacked Ukraine, world leaders reacted on Thursday without rage - one called it "an unjustified barbarian act" - and vowed to both tighten sanctions and hold the Kremlin accountable. The turmoil from the beginning of a long-feared act of aggression rippled from Europe to Asia.

Stock markets plunged, oil prices surged, and European aviation officials warned of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that "this is now an active conflict zone".

In New York, the UN Security Council held an extraordinary emergency meeting meant to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' plea to "give peace a chance" came just as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared on Russian TV to announce a military operation that he maintained was to protect civilians in Ukraine. As leaders across Asia and Europe scrambled to condemn the attack, explosions were heard in Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. Nations around the world this week have also imposed a raft of new sanctions on Russia.

“In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives,” European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter. “We will hold the Kremlin accountable.” Guterres at the UN also flayed the Russian invasion, saying that troops were entering another country without its consent.

The top EU chiefs said that the invasion of Ukraine "will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia" and that there will be more sanctions. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russia's attack "a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe" and "a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything". In a bulletin, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency said "there is a risk of bothintentionaltargeting and misidentification of civil aircraft" and that "the presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels."

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala condemned the Russian attack as "absolutely unjustified act of aggression against a sovereign state". Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger called it "an unjustified barbarian act". Many world capitals were trying to determine just what was happening in the tense and fast-changing early moments of a chaotic and violent event. China, a close ally of Russia, has called on all parties involved in the Ukrainian issue to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that may aggravate tensions.

However, it is not clear whether Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the UN, made the statement afterPutin announced a military operation, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. Australian PM Scott Morrison said sanctions against Russia would become law Friday but would not take effect until the end of March

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 09:32 AM IST