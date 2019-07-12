BECIL Recruitment 2019: BECIL invites applications for 2,684 posts, check at becil.com

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited has released ‘BECIL 2019 Recruitment’ circular of Skilled Manpower, Un-Skilled Manpower, Consultant & Accounts Executive vacancies on a Contract basis. In the circular, BECIL has mentioned that it plans to hire 2,684 candidates for its government projects. Those who are interested can check details on the BECIL's official website, becil.com.

According to information, as many as, 1,336 and 1,342 vacancies are advertised for skilled and unskilled manpower, respectively. Besides, these BECIL Recruitment 2019, hiring for theses posts Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- 4 and Accounts Executive-2 will be too conducted. The fee for BECIL Recruitment Application Form 2019 is Rs 500 for general/ OBC candidates. For those belonging from SC/ST/PH categories, they have to pay Rs 250. The application process is completely online and the BECIL 2019 application form can be filled at beciljobs.com. The last date to fill and submit the BECIL Recruitment 2019 Application Form is July 25.

Salary for BECIL Recruitment 2019:

The selected candidates shall work for government project like Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Uttar Pradesh and the BECIL 2019 recruitment salary (per month) for each post is:

Skilled Manpower: Rs 9,381

Unskilled Manpower: Rs 7,613

Consultant (Electrical Engineer): Rs 30,000-50,000

Accounts Executive: Rs 20,000-30,000

Important Dates

Apply begins: July 10, 2019

Last date to apply: July 25, 2019