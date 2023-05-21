Attention female students, scholars! WCD ministry invites applications for two-month paid internship

Representational image | FP photo

New Delhi: The Women and Child Development Ministry (WCD) has invited applications from women students, scholars, social activists, and teachers from non-tier 1 and rural areas across India.

The two-month internship programme will be applicable from July 7 to August 31, candidates can submit applications for the same by 11:59 PM on May 29.

Candidates, who will be selected, would be able to avail of Rs 20,000 as a stipend and will also be given a certificate once they are done with the internship. Apart from receiving reimbursements for travel costs, selected candidates will also be able to stay in a shared hostel during the internship in Delhi with only having to pay the mess charges.

The interns will be acquainted with the functioning of the WCD Ministry and would be able to undertake pilot projects as well as micro-studies concerning the department's latest activities.

Eligibility criteria

They must originate from rural and non-tier 1 cities in the country.

They must be connected to academic or non-academic institutions.

Should be between the ages of 21 and 40.

How to apply

Visit wcd.nic.in to access the MWCD website.

Click on the "What's New" link to access the public internship announcement.

Download the "Application for Scheme of Internship with MWCD (To be self attested and attached)" form by scrolling down.

According to the instructions provided, fill out this form.

Click the link to the provided Google form after reading the notice up to that point.

Complete the application form's fields as directed and send a scanned copy of it in.

To save your information and forms, click "submit"