 Delhi: DU invites applications for VC internship 2023 scheme; eligibility, stipend, last date details here
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 02:26 AM IST
article-image
Delhi University | PTI

New Delhi: Undergraduate and postgraduate students across Delhi University (DU) can avail of the second edition of the Vice Chancellors Internship scheme.

Students, except for ones in first year, can avail paid internships with the last date to apply being May 17, 2023.

The internship scheme will be available for the months of June and July, with the time being flexible between 15-20 hours per week.

Shortlisted candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 per week and an experience certificate from the office of dean of student’s welfare once the internship is done. Candidates first have to appear for an interview to get shortlisted.

Students who have already received the internship previously won't be able to apply again this year. The internship is valid for all institutes, departments and centres of the university including the VC’s office, the various libraries, the admission branch, and the Equal Opportunity Cell.

DU had received more than 3,800 applications from UG, PG students for 110 vacancies in the scheme last year.

