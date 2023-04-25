Assam schools get new app for education information system

representative pic | PTI

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday launched its own Siksha Setu Asom Portal App to collect information about schools, teachers, students and other information.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "From April 24-30 we will be observing the School Profile Updation Week, wherein 360-degree information on schools will be uploaded in the Siksha Setu Asom Portal."

The school profile will consist of school category, management, address, school management committee (SMC) contact details, Head Master contact details, SMC contact details, nearest institution details, Legislative Assembly, Parliamentary Constituency, GPS location with photograph, land details.

School master of UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) will be used in Siksha Setu Asom Portal, since UDISE+ is updated annually, Siksha Setu Asom will be a dynamic portal which will be updated regularly, he said.

"The Siksha Setu App is a visionary initiative to make administration in school education (government & private) easier. The data will be helpful for the government to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) in the state. We will collect the information from all government schools, private schools and central schools," the Minister said.

For this, the Assam government has provided around 53,000 tablets to the school authorities.

