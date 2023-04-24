Assam: All schools to remain close today due to sever hailstormin in Tinsukia

Assam schools closed today | Representative image

Assam: As per the recent updates, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of the Tinsukia district of Assam ordered the authorities to close all schools and colleges of the district today, April 24, 2023, the reports said.

According to the orders, all schools and colleges are announced to remain closed to make sure the safety of students during adverse weather conditions.

The decision has been made in view of the severe thunderstorm and hailstorms that occurred in the area on April 22 and 23, 2023. The deputy commissioner cum chairman of DDMA issued a notice informing about the same, the reports added.

The officials made the announcement a day after an immense storm hit Tinsukia, disturbing the lives of the people living there. The area also witnessed frequent power cut-offs. Around two persons lost their lives in the thunderstorm that took place within two days in the district. According to reports, the families of those who perished in the thunderstorm have received an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh.

As per the recent updates, the two helpline numbers i.e. 9394585622, 9365118503 have been issued by the administration for anybody stuck in the storm, the reports added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 23, 2023, has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in isolated places in Assam and its neighbouring areas over the next two days.