Assam PAT 2023: Results Declared At dte.assam.gov.in; Check Details Here

The admit cards for Assam PAT 2023 were released on June 5. | Representational Pic

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has declared the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result today. Students who has appeared for this examinaton can now check the results on the official website - dte.assam.gov.in. Following that, candidates will be able to check the Assam PAT 2023 results using their credentials such as - number and date of birth.

Assam PAT 2023 was schedules on Jun 18, 2023. The polytechnic exam was conducted 10 am to noon. Candidates will be able to upload their documents on the official website from July 1 to July 10. The admit cards for Assam PAT 2023 were released on June 5.

Steps to check Assam PAT Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Key in your login details

Step 4: Your Assam PAT 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the results and take the print for future reference.

To pass this examination, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 percent aggregate marks in Mathematics and Science. On the other hand, SC and ST candidates minimum aggregate marks of 35 per cent and 33 per cent respectively in these two subjects are a must.

In addition, the directorate also informed that the schedule for online counselling will be announced and students can stay updated by visiting the official website.