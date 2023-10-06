Assam HS Exams 2024: Registration Starts from November 1, Details Here

Unsplash

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced that the online application form for the 2024 Higher Secondary or Class 12 board exams will be available from November 1st. Students must register online at ahsec.assam.gov.in, the state's official website. The Assam 12th board exams 2024 are set to take place in February and March of 2024.

“It is for information of all concerned that the council is planning to hold the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2024 in February/March 2024. In this connection, the process of online form fill up will be started from 1st November, 2023 and will be closed on 30th of November, 2023,” said AHSEC in an official notice.

In order to ensure that no student is excluded from the registration process, the council requested the heads of the institutions under its jurisdiction to alert their students about the online registration during the specified time frame.

“The respective portal for online form fill up will be opened in due course of time and the same will be intimated to the institutions,” the board added.

The council reaffirmed that examinees from government, provincialized, and recognized venture schools whose parents' combined annual income is Rs. 2,00,000 or less are exempted from payment of center and examination fees.

Assam HS Exams 2024: Exam Fee

The fee structure for Assam Class 12 board exams for regular school students as per last year is given below:

Exam fee: Rs 500

Marksheet fee: Rs 200

Certificate fee: Rs 200

Practical exam fee: Rs Rs 100 per subject

Non-recognized subject permission fee: Rs 100

MIL subject permission fee: Rs 200

