 'Assam Govt Taking Multiple Steps For Education Of Children': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state government’s initiatives to boost education, including free textbooks for 57 lakh students, uniforms for 43.3 lakh, bicycles for Class IX students, fee waivers, scholarships, and scooters for meritorious students. These measures aim to remove barriers, improve enrolment, and secure Assam’s future through education.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | X - @himantabiswa

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that investing in children’s education is the strongest way to secure the state’s future, as the government continues to roll out multiple welfare initiatives aimed at removing barriers to learning.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister highlighted a series of measures undertaken by the state government to support students across Assam, ranging from free textbooks and uniforms to scholarships, bicycles and scooters.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Tweet

“When children learn, our future becomes secure. From free textbooks and uniforms to scholarships and scooters, we are removing barriers so every child in Assam can pursue their education and dream bigger. Because the future of Assam begins in its classrooms,” Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, the Assam government is providing free textbooks to more than 57 lakh students across the state, ensuring access to essential learning material from the primary to higher secondary levels.

Free school uniforms are being distributed to over 43.3 lakh students, reducing the financial burden on families and encouraging regular school attendance.

To support adolescent students, especially those in rural and remote areas, the government has distributed free bicycles to over 10.03 lakh Class IX students, aimed at improving mobility and reducing dropout rates.

In addition, annual fee waivers are being extended to more than four lakh students, helping them continue their education without financial constraints.

The Chief Minister also highlighted scholarship schemes and the distribution of scooters to meritorious students, particularly girls, as part of the government’s efforts to promote higher education and empower young learners.

“These initiatives are not just welfare measures but long-term investments in human capital,” Sarma said, adding that education remains a top priority for the state government.

The Assam government has consistently focussed on strengthening school infrastructure, improving learning outcomes and ensuring inclusive access to education, especially for students from Economically Weaker Sections.

Officials said the education-focussed interventions have contributed to improved enrolment, attendance and retention rates across government schools in the state, reinforcing the government’s commitment to building a skilled and confident generation for Assam’s future.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

