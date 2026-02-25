Nottingham Trent University Hosts Winter Schools At Delhi University Colleges, Brings UK Postgraduate Science To India

New Delhi: In a move aimed at deepening academic ties with India, Nottingham Trent University (NTU) recently concluded a 10-day academic visit to the capital, introducing undergraduate students to UK-style postgraduate science education through a series of hybrid Winter Schools.

The programme was conducted across leading colleges of the University of Delhi including Hindu College, Kirori Mal College and Miranda House and focused on creating a bridge between undergraduate learning in India and postgraduate research pathways in the UK.

Hybrid classroom across continents

Unlike conventional outreach sessions, NTU’s Winter Schools combined in-person lectures in Delhi with live laboratory access streamed directly from Nottingham. Undergraduate students attended postgraduate-level taster modules in sustainable chemistry and forensic science, designed to mirror the academic structure and research intensity of UK master’s programmes.

Senior academics, such as Dr Warren Cross, Robyn Adams, and Dr Muriel Funck, conducted workshops on issues such as green chemistry and life cycle assessment, as well as DNA analysis, toxicology, and crime scene analysis. The academic component was delivered through a blended model of UK-India collaboration, headed by Professor Gareth Cave, to ensure that the students acquired both theoretical knowledge in the classroom and practical knowledge in the lab.

One of the major attractions of the visit was the chance to witness the application of cutting-edge technology, such as X-ray diffraction analysis from the labs in the UK, giving the students a rare insight into the research facilities around the world.

Understanding postgraduate pathways

The visit was not purely academic. NTU also provided interactive forums, question-and-answer sessions, and in-depth information on pathways to the Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Research (MRes) degrees.

Prof Gareth Cave, Professor of Chemistry and Project Lead at NTU, described the Winter Schools as “academic taster experiences” that allow students to make informed choices. “By combining in-country teaching with live UK laboratory demonstrations, we aim to strengthen long-term academic collaboration while giving students a realistic understanding of postgraduate study at NTU,” he said.

In a joint statement, principals of the participating colleges noted that such engagements offer early exposure to global research environments and help students better understand international academic expectations.

For many attendees, this marked their first direct interaction with UK-style postgraduate teaching. For NTU, the visit forms part of a broader India engagement strategy, one that blends academic collaboration with early pathway development and sustained institutional partnerships.