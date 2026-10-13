Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik Urges Universities To Improve Academic Standards, Promote Research & Prepare Students For Real-World Challenges |

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Monday urged the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) to strengthen academic standards, promote research relevant to the state and prepare students to address real-world challenges, stressing that the institution has a key role in shaping the future of the state.

The governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, conveyed his expectations during a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Ashan Riddi at Lok Bhavan here, an official statement said.

He congratulated Riddi on his appointment and expressed confidence that the university would emerge as a centre of academic excellence, innovation and knowledge creation under his leadership.

Pointing out that APU is the state's only university, Parnaik stressed the need to maintain high standards of professionalism, discipline, punctuality and academic integrity. He called for creating a vibrant academic atmosphere in which faculty members, researchers and students work together with dedication and a shared commitment to excellence.

The governor also called for greater emphasis on research drawing on Arunachal Pradesh's rich biodiversity, indigenous knowledge systems and natural resources, while addressing issues related to environmental conservation and socio-economic development.

He said the university should give due importance to sports, student well-being, community engagement and extension activities to help students develop leadership qualities, social responsibility and a spirit of service.

Parnaik stressed that the role of a university should extend beyond awarding degrees, urging the institution to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to tackle practical challenges and contribute meaningfully to the state and the country.

Prof Riddi assured the governor that he would work towards improving academic standards, encouraging relevant research, strengthening institutional governance and building a positive and inclusive campus environment.

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