Odisha Vigilance Raid Unearths 3 Buildings, 19 High-Value Plots Linked to Education Officer In Disproportionate Assets Case | AI - Representative

Bhubaneswar: Three buildings and 19 high-value plots allegedly belonging to an assistant block education officer were unearthed during raids in connection with a disproportionate assets case on Monday, officials said.

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Acting on a tip-off, an Odisha Vigilance team raided the office and properties of the officer posted in Dharmasala in Jajpur district over allegations that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

During searches conducted till 12 pm, three multi-storey buildings and 19 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar and different locations in Ganjam district were found, they added.

A four-wheeler and other assets were also detected, with the search operation still underway, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)