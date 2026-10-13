Assam Proposes 'GenAI Ready Naari' Programme To Train Women In Generative AI, Empower Tribal Communities & Boost Career Opportunities | X / @RoyalGlobal_Uni

Guwahati: A programme to make women across Assam, including those from tribal areas, GenAI-ready has been proposed to be rolled out in partnership with the Assam Investment Advisory Society (AIAS) and Ashoka University's Centre for Social and Behaviour Change (CSBC).

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The 'GenAI Ready Naari' programme, supported by the Gates Foundation, will be implemented by Nimaya Foundation, co-founded by Navya Nanda and Samyak Chakrabarty in 2021, a release from the organisation said.

The programme aims to enable young women from under-served communities and tribal areas to combine their creativity and talent with the power of Artificial Intelligence to build aspirational careers and startups, it added.

According to the proposal, the initiative is built on Nimaya's proprietary immersive curriculum designed to train women in Generative AI and workplace skills, with industry capstone projects with organisations such as Jio Creative Labs and PepsiCo.

It is NSQF-aligned and recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), with participants eligible for micro-credits under the Academic Bank of Credits in line with the National Education Policy, the statement said.

In this regard, the founders met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last week and apprised him of the programme.

Nimaya Foundation said it has so far enabled more than 10,000 women across five states to enter the new world of work.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)