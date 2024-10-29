APSC Realeses CCE Interview Schedule At apsc.nic.in, Check Details

Representative Image | Representative Image

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has rolled out the interview/personality test schedule for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023 recruitment. Applicants who qualify for the APSC CCE main 2023 exam are eligible to appear for the interview process. Eligible candidates can check the interview schedule by visiting the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

APSC CCE interview schedule

According to the official schedule, the APSC CCE interview is all set to take place from November 13 to November 29. The interview will be held at the Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati - 22. The interview will take place in two slots — 10.00 am to 1.00 pm and from 2.00 pm onwards. The reporting time for the first shift is 8.45 am and for the second shift, it is 12.45 pm. The call letter for the interview will be uploaded on November 4, 2024.

Steps to check the APSC CCE interview schedule

To check the APSC CCE interview schedule, you can follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

2. Look for a section labeled "Notifications" or "Latest Updates" on the homepage.

3. Within the notifications, locate the announcement related to the Combined Competitive Examination or the interview schedule.

4. Click on the relevant link to view or download the interview schedule. It may be available as a PDF document.

5. Regularly check the website for any updates or changes to the schedule.

6. If you have trouble finding the information, consider reaching out to APSC through their contact details provided on the website for assistance.

By following these steps, you should be able to access the interview schedule for the APSC CCE.